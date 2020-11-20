Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leroy Nava
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 30, 1947
DIED
November 18, 2020
Leroy Nava's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home in Amarillo, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leroy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cox-Rowley Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cox-Rowley Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Saint Thomas the Apostle Church
4100 S Coulter Street, Amarillo, Texas 79109
Funeral services provided by:
Cox-Rowley Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.