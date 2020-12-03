Menu
Leroy Owens
1969 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1969
DIED
November 23, 2020
Leroy Owens's passing at the age of 51 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Jacksonville, FL .

Published by J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Herman Missionary Baptist Church
5527 Redpoll Ave, Jacksonville, Florida 32219
Funeral services provided by:
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
