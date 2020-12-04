Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
LeRoy Whiteman
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 25, 1929
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Marine Corps
Phillies
Salvation Army
West Chester University
LeRoy Whiteman's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home in West Chester, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of LeRoy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Green Mount Cemetery
Dec
6
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Green Mount Cemetery
117 Westtown Road, West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380
Funeral services provided by:
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.