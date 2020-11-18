Menu
Leslee Wischmeier
1972 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1972
DIED
November 14, 2020
Leslee Wischmeier's passing at the age of 47 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by De Witt Funeral Home in Hastings, NE .

Published by De Witt Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
DeWitt Funeral Home
1247 North Burlington Ave., Hastings, Nebraska 68901
