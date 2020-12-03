Our angel mother passed away on November 30, 2020, at the age of 92.



She was born on November 12, 1928 in Ogden, Utah the daughter of Henry Lorenzo Hill and Ila Everts Hill Coyan. She was raised and educated in Weber County Schools.



Mom married Harold Eugene (Gene) Gorder in Las Vegas on August 20, 1947. They were sealed in the Ogden Temple on April 27, 1995.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mom loved Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.



Lesley was a very kind, loving, caring, and compassionate person to all she met. She retired from Smith's Food King after 25 years of working.



Mom had a beautiful smile and a laugh that would light up the room. Mom enjoyed cooking great meals, making candy, ceramics, and crocheting for all to enjoy.



She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren very much.



She made many traditions that her family will continue to enjoy. Mom left this world with a beautiful legacy.



Mother is survived by her children Lynn (Dana) Gorder, Susan (Allen) Hatch, Jeff (Tracy) Gorder, a son-in-law Greg Paris and one brother Jack (Sherry) Hill. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.



Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband Gene, son Larry, daughter Jeannie, and great-great-granddaughter Payton, and a brother and sister-in-law Lowell and Gayle Hill.



Special thanks to Lotus Park especially Tana, Bree, and Shaylee from Symbii Hospice for the loving care they gave our mother.



A Viewing for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 10:45 A.M. to 11:45 A.M. at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.



Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held at 12:00 P.M.



Interment at Aultorest Memorial Park.





