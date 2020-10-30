Of Forest Hills, age 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.



Bud was born on July 20, 1947 in Altoona, a son of the late Leslie Eugene and Jane (Garlick) Ferry.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Veronica (Stetter) Ferry who he married in 1974; his son, Michael Ferry of Pittsburgh; his daughters, Andrea (Brian) Nalevanko of Wilkins Twp. and Michelle (Jesse) MacPherson of Murrysville; 3 grandchildren, Connor, Owen and Cora; his brother, Ron (Dora) Ferry; and much loved nieces and nephews.



Bud was the son-in-law of the late Peter and late Angela (Georgiana) Stetter and the brother-in-law of Joan (late Dave) Plummer, Theresa White and the late Peter (late Carol) Stetter.



Bud was Vietnam War Army veteran and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. He returned home from the Army and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. Bud retired as an Electrical engineer from Westinghouse after 44 years of service. When Bud was asked if he liked his job, he replied, "The job is rewarding but my life is my family."



Bud has been a member of St. Maurice Parish (now St. Joseph the Worker Parish) since he converted to Catholicism in 1991.



Friends are welcome on Saturday from 10:30a.m. -12:30pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.



Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Maurice Church, St. Joseph the Worker Parish, on Saturday at 1 p.m.



Bud will be laid to rest with Military Honors at Good Shepherd Cemetery.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.