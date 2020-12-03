Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leslie Garner
1966 - 2020
BORN
May 22, 1966
DIED
November 26, 2020
Leslie Garner's passing at the age of 54 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by George Lopes Funeral Home in Mattapan, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leslie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the George Lopes Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by George Lopes Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
George Lopes Funeral Home
821 Cummins Highway, Mattapan, Massachusetts 02126
Funeral services provided by:
George Lopes Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.