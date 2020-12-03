Menu
Leslie Gorrell
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1936
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Wounded Warrior Project
Leslie Gorrell's passing at the age of 84 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boyd Born Funeral Home in Marion, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leslie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Boyd Born Funeral Home website.

Published by Boyd Born Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Uncle Les was a wonderful man, always the life of the party. He will be sadly missed, and fondly remembered by all who knew him. Love You All, Bonnie and Brian Burggraf


Bonnie Burggraf
Family
December 2, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. Les (007) was such a great man. Don an Sandy Houseworth
Sandy
Friend
December 2, 2020