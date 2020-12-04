Menu
Leslie Koerber
1943 - 2020
BORN
June 17, 1943
DIED
December 2, 2020
Leslie Koerber's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones Funeral Home in St. James, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jones Funeral Home
200 South Meramec, Saint James, Missouri 65559
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church Rolla, MO
801 N Cedar St., Rolla, Missouri 65559
Funeral services provided by:
Jones Funeral Home
