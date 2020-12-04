Leslie Koerber's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones Funeral Home in St. James, MO .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leslie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones Funeral Home website.
Published by Jones Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.