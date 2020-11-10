Menu
Leslie Long
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1952
DIED
November 8, 2020
Leslie Long's passing at the age of 68 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parks Funeral Home in Summerville, SC .

Published by Parks Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Parks Funeral Home
130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, South Carolina 29483
Funeral services provided by:
Parks Funeral Home
