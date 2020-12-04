Menu
Leslie Paat
1976 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1976
DIED
November 30, 2020
Leslie Paat's passing at the age of 44 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wolfe Memorial, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bede Church of St. Mary Magdalene Parish
509 S. Dallas Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
It is with a very heavy heart that we learned of Leslie’s passing. We have so many memories of all the times we spent together as she and our girls grew up through church, school, and community. Our deepest sympathies to her family in this difficult time. You will continue to be in our prayers.
Dan and Paulette Lege
December 2, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family... I have worked with Leslie for 4 years at The Children's Institute and she will be missed! I am happy that I had the opportunity to get to know her over the years. An abundance of prayers being sent your way.... Christy Shaffer
Christy Shaffer
Coworker
December 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our daughters grew up and went thru school with Leslie. Our sympathy goes out to all who knew and loved her.
Lorraine Fabry
Friend
December 2, 2020
Bud and Mary Ellen,

Polly and I wish to express our sincere sympathy and condolences to you for the loss of your beautiful daughter Leslie.
Jim and Polly Mayuric
December 2, 2020
Leslie was my closest friend through grade school and high school. She was full of beauty and light and she made me a better person - she made everyone she touched a better person. I will forever treasure the special friendship we had and I will be holding on tightly to the memories we made together. Words cannot express the sadness in my heart, but I know that she is now in heaven shining her bright light upon us. My heartfelt love, prayers and condolences to the entire family.
Michelle (Potter) Keating
Friend
December 2, 2020
To the Sober and Paat families: what a beautiful tribute to your dear Leslie. I had the pleasure of meeting Leslie at Chatham and remained connected with her through the occupational therapy community. The world is a bit dimmer today. Please know that many mourn with you and I, at least, will try to make the world a better place in Leslie’s memory. With my deepest, heartfelt sympathy, Cathy Dolhi
Cathy Dolhi
Friend
December 2, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kathleen
December 1, 2020
Leslie was a lifelong friend and one of the best people I ever knew. Words cannot express the sadness that I feel at her passing. Leslie's joy and enthusiasm were infectious. Our world may be a bit darker, but the heavens just got a little brighter. She will be greatly missed by all those who were blessed to call her a friend. My most sincere and deepest sympathies to her family (also some of the best people I ever knew), whom she greatly adored. May God's peace and comfort be with all of you.
Mark Vigna
December 1, 2020