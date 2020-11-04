Leslie Jay Reeder (Les), 84, passed away on November 1st, 2020 at the Veterans Home in Ogden Utah.He was born January 14th, 1936 to Wesley and Irene Reeder of Paradise, Utah. Les was the fifth child in a family of seven.Les grew up and, attended school in Brigham City, Utah. He spent eight years at Carlsbad Air Force Base during the Cold War 1953-1961.Les was employed by Thiokol for several years and later worked for Victor Motors in Brigham city for a few years until finding his way to Hill Air Force Base where he worked until retirement. He was a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Brigham City. He loved spending time with his family, especially on holidays and family dinners. He enjoyed spending time in the "Great Outdoors" fishing and hunting and taught his kids to enjoy it too.Les married Judy Bybee on January 11, 1963 and they had 5 children from this union. They were later divorced but remained friends and shared all their children, grandchildren and, great-grandchildren's lives together.He is survived by his five children, Julie Bielik (Mike) Jody King (Mike) Daniel Reeder (Angela) David Reeder (Victoria) and Michael Reeder and 17 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, his brother Robert Reeder (Charlotte) and his sister LaRene Jacobson.Les loved animals and raised three dogs, Sire, Sonny (1) and Sonny (2), over the years that preceded him in death.He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Merrel and Richard, and two sisters Donna, and Emma Jean.Our family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at McKay Dee Hospital and all of the nurses at the Veterans Home in Ogden, they did a fantastic job of caring for our father with compassion as he spent his final days under their watch.A viewing will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:00am – 11:30am at Myers Mortuary 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT the funeral will follow at 12:00 noon. Interment will be in the Brigham Cemetery where Military Honors will be accorded.