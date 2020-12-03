Menu
Leslie Streif
1925 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1925
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
St. James EpiscoPal Church
Leslie Streif's passing at the age of 95 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leonard Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, IA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leslie in the Guest Book below.

Published by Leonard Muller Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Leonard-Muller Funeral Home
, Manchester, Iowa
Dec
3
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Oakland Cemetery
, Manchester, Iowa
Funeral services provided by:
Leonard Muller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Cara Stewart
December 1, 2020
a loved one
December 1, 2020
Condolences to the Streif family. I only wish I could have met your father. He is now at peace.
Mary Van Houten
Friend
November 30, 2020
My deepest sympathies, John, on the loss of your father. May he rest in eternal peace and light. You and your family will be in my prayers.
Heidi Kanealy
Friend
November 30, 2020