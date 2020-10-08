Leslie D. Weaver passed away October 7, 2020 in South Ogden, Utah. He was born to James Dee Weaver and Irene Mildred Walker on February 15, 1939 in Ogden, Utah. He married Donna Hammer on July 16, 1959 they later divorced. He married Charlene Bauman on September 10, 1993, who preceded him in death. Leslie and Donna remarried on November 23, 2019.



He attended Mound Fort and Ben Lomond. Leslie worked at Barlow Company; Holbrook, later known as United Team Mechanical where he retired. He also taught sheet metal at OWATC. Leslie enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, time spent at Bear Lake, western movies, and western books. He loved his children and grandchildren and loved to tease the little grandkids. Leslie will be greatly missed.



Leslie is survived by his wife Donna, children Julie (Scott) Jones, Janice (Joel) Butler, Joe (Vickie) Weaver, Sue (David) Wilcox, Casey (Amber) Weaver and Amy (Al) Beyer, 25 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Janice Day, William Weaver, Larry Weaver, and his wife Charlene.



A viewing for family and friends will be Monday, October 12, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 East 2850 North, North Ogden, Utah.





