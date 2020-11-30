Menu
Lessie Whitehurst
1928 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1928
DIED
November 21, 2020
Lessie Whitehurst's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan in Dothan, AL .

Published by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Memory Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this time. We enjoyed talking and visiting with Mrs Whitehurst. She was always so sweet
Jimmy and Lynn Riley
November 25, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for your family.
Linda Prescott Precise
November 24, 2020