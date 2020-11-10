Menu
Lester Bachelder
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1930
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
United States Army
Lester Bachelder's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON in Coshocton, OH .

Published by Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON
