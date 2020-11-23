Lester Duncan's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler in Butler, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lester in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler website.
Published by McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler on Nov. 23, 2020.
