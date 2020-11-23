Menu
Lester Duncan
1960 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1960
DIED
September 22, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Lester Duncan's passing at the age of 60 on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler in Butler, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lester in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler website.

Published by McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler
39 West Main Street, Butler, Georgia 31006
Sep
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt Olive Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery
78 Mt. Olive Church Lane, Reynolds, Georgia 31076
Funeral services provided by:
McLeighton Funeral Service - Butler
