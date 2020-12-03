Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lester Kilpatrick
1943 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1943
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
American Diabetes Association
Grace Lutheran Church
Liberty High School
Lester Kilpatrick's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. in Bethlehem, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lester in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Funeral services provided by:
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.