Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lester Sunkett
1952 - 2018
BORN
November 4, 1952
DIED
May 28, 2018
Lester Sunkett's passing at the age of 65 on Monday, May 28, 2018 has been publicly announced by MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES in Laurel, DE .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lester in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
WOODSTREAM CHURCH
9800 Lottsford Road, Bowie, Maryland 20721
Jun
6
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
WOODSTREAM CHURCH
9800 Lottsford Road, Bowie, Maryland 20721
Funeral services provided by:
MILLER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.