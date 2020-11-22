Menu
Lester Warren
1945 - 2020
BORN
October 30, 1945
DIED
November 18, 2020
Lester Warren's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wilson Memorial Service in Wilson, NC .

Published by Wilson Memorial Service on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Interment
2:30p.m.
Bethel Cemetery
799-711 NC-11 Business, Bethel, North Carolina 27812
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson Memorial Service
