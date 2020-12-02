Leticia Escobedo's passing at the age of 45 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock in Lubbock, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Leticia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock website.