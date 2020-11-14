Menu
Leticia Rodriguez
1993 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1993
DIED
November 10, 2020
Leticia Rodriguez's passing at the age of 27 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc in Walker, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Wake
6:00p.m.
Onigum Community Center
Onigum Road, Onigum, Minnesota 56484
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Onigum Community Center
Onigum Road, Onigum, Minnesota 56484
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Peace Funeral Home Inc
