Letitia Serialle
1981 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1981
DIED
November 13, 2020
Letitia Serialle's passing at the age of 39 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. in Austin, TX .

Published by King-Tears Mortuary, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Alice Taylor King Chapel of King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street, Austin, Texas 78702
Funeral services provided by:
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
