Levelle Mitchell
1986 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1986
DIED
November 28, 2020
Levelle Mitchell's passing at the age of 34 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harrisburg Funeral & Cremation in Harrisburg, NC .

Published by Harrisburg Funeral & Cremation on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Raymer-Kepner Chapel
16901 Old Statesville Road, Huntersville 28078
Funeral services provided by:
Harrisburg Funeral & Cremation
