Levi Dixon
1940 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1940
DIED
November 18, 2020
Levi Dixon's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC in Fort Wayne, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ellis Funeral Home, LLC website.

Published by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
ELLIS FUNERAL HOME
1021 E. LEWIS STREET, FORT WAYNE 46803
Nov
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
ELLIS FUNERAL HOME
1021 E. LEWIS STREET, FORT WAYNE 46803
Funeral services provided by:
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
