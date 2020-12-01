Menu
Levia Amirehteshami
1938 - 2020
BORN
January 23, 1938
DIED
November 27, 2020
Levia Amirehteshami's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shannon Family Mortuary in Orange, CA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
CHAPEL OF ORANGE
215 N Grand St, ORANGE, California 92866
Funeral services provided by:
Shannon Family Mortuary
