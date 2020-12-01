Menu
Lew Heath
1948 - 2020
BORN
September 4, 1948
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Lew Heath's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, IN .

Published by Hite Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
GUEST BOOK
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dan & Barb Stratton
Friend
November 30, 2020
Condolences to the Heath family with the passing of Lew. What I remember and admired about Lew was his love and dedication to his wife Deb. May God bless the family with happy memories.
Sincerely,
Deb (Talarico) Caudill
Debra
Acquaintance
November 29, 2020