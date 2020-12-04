Menu
Lewis Blackmon
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 10, 1939
DIED
November 29, 2020
Lewis Blackmon's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus in Columbus, GA .

Published by McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd. , Columbus, GA 31907
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd. , Columbus, GA 31907
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
December 4, 2020