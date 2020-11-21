Menu
Lewis Bowers
1965 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1965
DIED
November 18, 2020
Lewis Bowers's passing at the age of 54 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. in Wellsboro, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. website.

Published by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd. on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Tioga County Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
