Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lewis Park
1927 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1927
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Milton Cemetery
United States Marine Corps
Lewis Park's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home in Milton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lewis in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue, Milton, MA 02186
Dec
7
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Milton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Patrice Murphy
December 5, 2020