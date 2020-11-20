Menu
Lewis Rackler
1932 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1932
DIED
November 19, 2020
Lewis Rackler's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wheeler Mortuary in Portales, NM .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wheeler Mortuary website.

Published by Wheeler Mortuary on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church (Portales)
1101 W 18th St, Portales, New Mexico 88130
Funeral services provided by:
Wheeler Mortuary
