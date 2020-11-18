Lewis Glenn Shields
1926 – 2020
Layton, Utah – Lewis "Glenn" Shields, beloved father, great-grandfather, brother and friend passed away peacefully from this life on November 13, 2020 at the age of 94.
Born the first of six children to Lewis Christian and Reba Sessions Shields in Park City, Utah on October 23, 1926. Glenn had many fond memories as a young boy growing up in Park City, stories that he loved to share with his family all throughout his life. When Glenn became a young man he joined the United States Navy and served in the South Pacific during World War II.
Park City is where he met the love of his life, Doris Elaine Heward and were married October 23, 1947, later sealed for time and all eternity on June 16, 1954. Glenn and Elaine lived for a time in Park City during the early years of their marriage but later moved to Layton when Glenn became employed at Hill Air Force Base as a Mechanical Engineering Technician and Engineering Drafter from 1950 until 1982. Glenn and Elaine's family life gave them three sons, Ronald, David and Brian.
Glenn was an honorable member of public office serving 15 ½ years as Mayor of Layton City which began in January of 1970. In his third term he began serving on the Board of Directors for the Davis North Medical Center on Antelope Drive in Layton.
Glenn loved the outdoors and spent many memorable years hunting and fishing in the Utah Mountains which he cherished with his family. In his final hours of life Glenn expressed his great love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We, as a family also express our great love in return to this wonderful man and are proud to have him touch our lives.
Glenn was preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Darlene, brother Darrel, his sweetheart Elaine and son David.
He is survived by his son Ronald (Nancy), daughter-in-law Debbie and son Brian (Cheryle), 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, one brother Melvin Shields, two sisters, Wanda Joyce Smith and Donna Farley.
Funeral services to honor Glenn will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Services will be livestreamed at the bottom of the obituary page. https://www.lindquistmortuary.com/obituary/Lewis-Shields
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.