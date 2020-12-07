Menu
Lewis Wilson
1941 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1941
DIED
December 5, 2020
Lewis Wilson's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. in Laurens, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. website.

Published by The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery
499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, South Carolina 29360
Funeral services provided by:
The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc.
