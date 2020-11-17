Lexie Morrow's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS in Oliver Springs, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lexie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS website.
Published by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS on Nov. 17, 2020.
