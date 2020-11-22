Menu
Liana Hidrogo
1979 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1979
DIED
November 18, 2020
Liana Hidrogo's passing at the age of 41 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Salinas Funeral Home in Elsa, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Rosary
7:00p.m. - 7:45p.m.
Salinas Funeral Home- Chapel of the Heavens
304 E Edinburg Ave, Elsa, Texas 78543
Funeral services provided by:
Salinas Funeral Home
