Lieselotte Crosson
1939 - 2020
BORN
May 12, 1939
DIED
November 29, 2020
Lieselotte Crosson's passing at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home in Tipp City, OH .

Published by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371
