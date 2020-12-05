Menu
Lila Brown
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 10, 1932
DIED
September 7, 2020
Lila Brown's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, September 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY in Conway, SC .

Published by McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
McKiever Funeral Home
1408 Race Path Avenue, Conway, South Carolina 29526
Sep
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Salem African Methodist
8381 Salem Church Road, Bucksport, South Carolina 29527
Funeral services provided by:
McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY
