Lila Brown's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, September 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY in Conway, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lila in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY website.
Published by McKiever Funeral Home - CONWAY on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.