Lila Freeland
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 21, 1932
DIED
November 8, 2020
Lila Freeland's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rowland Funeral Home in North Augusta, SC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Rowland Funeral Home
637 West Martintown Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Rowland Funeral Home
637 West Martintown Rd, North Augusta, SC 29841
Nov
13
Interment
Pineview Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Rowland Funeral Home
