Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lila Howard
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 26, 1930
DIED
November 22, 2020
Lila Howard's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon in Macon, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lila in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, Georgia 31206
Funeral services provided by:
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.