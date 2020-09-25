Lila E. Klingensmith, age 103, of Penn Township, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born on July 2, 1917 on the family farm in Penn Township, to the late William and Sarah (Reger) Loughner. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Delmont. Lila loved to bake, tend to her flowers, and enjoyed bingo. She is survived by her loving daughter, Shirley L. (William) Kline; three grandchildren, William J. "Tag" Kline, Tammy L. (Gerald) Stouffer, and Holly Beth Kline; great-granddaughter, Vikki (A.J.) McGee; two great-great-granddaughters, Ayla and Lilah McGee; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William L. Klingensmith, and several brothers and sisters. Friends will be received Sunday, September 27 from 2-6 PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, September 28, with Rev. Kara Propst, officiating. Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time and masks are required. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.