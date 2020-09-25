Menu
Lila E. Klingensmith
1917 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1917
DIED
September 23, 2020
Lila E. Klingensmith, age 103, of Penn Township, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born on July 2, 1917 on the family farm in Penn Township, to the late William and Sarah (Reger) Loughner. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Delmont. Lila loved to bake, tend to her flowers, and enjoyed bingo. She is survived by her loving daughter, Shirley L. (William) Kline; three grandchildren, William J. "Tag" Kline, Tammy L. (Gerald) Stouffer, and Holly Beth Kline; great-granddaughter, Vikki (A.J.) McGee; two great-great-granddaughters, Ayla and Lilah McGee; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William L. Klingensmith, and several brothers and sisters. Friends will be received Sunday, September 27 from 2-6 PM at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721, where a funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, September 28, with Rev. Kara Propst, officiating. Please be advised that visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time and masks are required. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
Sep
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130, Harrison City, PA 15636
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Sorry to hear. My Condolences to all the family.
Lisa Peters
Acquaintance
September 25, 2020