Lila Lanier
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1934
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Lila Lanier's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc in Vinton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lila in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc.
208 Main St., Vinton, Ohio 45686
Nov
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc.
208 Main St., Vinton, Ohio 45686
Nov
23
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc
208 Main Street, Vinton, OH 45686
Nov
23
Burial
Vinton Memorial Cemetery,
, Vinton, Ohio
GUEST BOOK
In loving memory of a wonderful person. So sorry for your families loss you will be in my thoughts and prayers
Jackie Braglin
Friend
November 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
phillip neff
November 21, 2020