Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Liliane Imbier
1924 - 2020
BORN
October 19, 1924
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Cub Scout
Liliane Imbier's passing at the age of 96 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Varnum Funeral Home Inc in West Brookfield, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Liliane in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Varnum Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Varnum Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
All Saints Church
17 North Street, Ware, Massachusetts 01082
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New St. William Cemetery
Main Street, Ware, Massachusetts 01082
Funeral services provided by:
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.