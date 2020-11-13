Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lililan Martineau
1921 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1921
DIED
November 6, 2020
Lililan Martineau's passing at the age of 99 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence in North Providence, RI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Lililan in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Robbins Funeral Home
2251 Mineral Spring Ave, North Providence, Rhode Island 02911
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's and St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
25 Pomona Ave., Providence 02908
Funeral services provided by:
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.