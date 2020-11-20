Menu
Lilla Curtis
1926 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1926
DIED
November 16, 2020
Lilla Curtis's passing at the age of 93 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Farmer Funeral Home in Silsbee, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Farmer Funeral Home
415 N. 4th Street, Silsbee, Texas 77656
Nov
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Morse Cemetery
County Road 777 South, Buna, Texas 77612
Funeral services provided by:
Farmer Funeral Home
