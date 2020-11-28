Menu
Lillian Benz
1926 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1926
DIED
November 24, 2020
Lillian Benz's passing at the age of 94 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MI .

Published by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Aunt Lil and Uncle were the most gracious people and always welcomed you into their home. They had great senses of humor and were fun to be around. You could tell how much they loved each other. We always had a great time when we visited. I have a plant today from a clipping she gave me back in 1983 that I have named “Bubba” because of how well it has done all these years later. Thanks for all your kindness, Aunt Lil.
Sue White
November 25, 2020