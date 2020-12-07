Menu
Lillian Marks
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1931
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Lillian Marks's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Hazlet, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services website.

Published by Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730
Dec
10
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:15a.m.
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3269 State Route 35, Hazlet, NJ 07730
Dec
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
The Catholic Church of St. Ann
, Keansburg, New Jersey
Funeral services provided by:
Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services
