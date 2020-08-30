Lillian P. Medina



1921 – 2020







Our beautiful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and great-great-great-grandmother Lillian Pacheco Medina, 99, passed away August 27, 2020. She was born March 12, 1921 in Walsenberg, CO to Samuel Pacheco and Augustina Galvan Pacheco. She married Phillip L. Medina in Nov. 1939.



She was a seamstress and made all her daughter and daughters-in-law wedding dresses. She worked at the Bon Marche, ZCMI, Weber State College and for Community Action, she received numerous awards from Ogden City for her work.



She is survived by six generations, her children Jimmy F. (Esther) Medina, John (Stella) Medina, George Medina, Linda (Art) Fraga, Virginia Medina, Leroy Medina, Shirley (Rueben) Lovato, Frank Medina and Susan Medina; 36 grandchildren; 91 great-grandchildren; 82 great-great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Phillip; daughter Virginia Lillian, 1 great-grandson; 3 great-granddaughters; 1 great-great-granddaughter and all her siblings.







Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church 4050 S 3900 W, West Haven, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, September 4th at Myers of Ogden from 6 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7p.m. Interment, Ogden City Cemetery.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.