Lillian Pullins
1948 - 2020
BORN
February 9, 1948
DIED
November 14, 2020
Lillian Pullins's passing at the age of 72 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parson Mortuary Inc in Muncie, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Beech Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Parson Mortuary Inc
