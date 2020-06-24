Lillian Iseki Sugihara passed away on June 19, 2020, at home with the loving care of her husband and family, and with the help of hospice. She was born on April 23, 1932 to Tsunayoski Iseki and Yukio Inouye Iseki, in Sandy Utah, where she grew up and graduated from Jordan High School. Lily worked on the family farm, and several produce packaging houses during her early years. She married Hideo Sakashita of which three children were born, son Michael, daughter Jean, and son Mark (Randy). They were later divorced in 1957. Lily moved to Ogden, Utah in 1957 to help with her brother Leo's restaurant (Utah Noodle Parlor) where she worked as a food handler and night waitress. In 1962 Lily married Larry Sugihara in Caldwell, Idaho and then relocated to Sacramento, California. Later that year twins Laura Lee, and William Roger were born. In 1965 they returned home to Ogden, where Wendy Brenda was born, and Lily rejoined her brother in his restaurant business. She continued to work there until her retirement 30 years later. She worked long hours alongside her extended family members and children, all of whom worked there at one time. She instilled in them her great work ethic, and sense of family and duty by her example during those shared work years. In 1984 the family moved to Clinton, Utah where they currently live.



Lily loved to travel and go sightseeing. Many family camping trips were enjoyed by her family and continued throughout her life. She especially enjoyed her last 10 years traveling to different places in Larry's 1929 Ford Model A with longtime family friends "The Nyes". She and Larry also enjoyed warmer weather in Salome, Arizona with their many Wagon West friends over the last 10 winters. She took many road trips to Wendover, Las Vegas, Laughlin, and Mesquite. She also enjoyed her adventures to Hawaii, Panama, Alaska and Japan. The ultimate joy in her life was spending time with husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



To her, family was everything, and she leaves behind a great legacy. Lily is survived by her husband of 58 years, Larry Sugihara, her children, Laura Lee Spencer (Michael); William Roger Sugihara (Pamela); Wendy Brenda Kunz (Brian); Jean Peterson; Mark Sakashita; and daughter-in-law Sheryl Sakashita. Her 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Leo Iseki, sister June Ichida, son Michael Sakashita, grandson Mikey Sakashita and, son-in-law Larry Peterson. She is now home with dearly missed family and friends. Our family would like to extend our thanks and gratitude to Rocky Mountain Hospice, especially Yessi and Sara, for their excellent care of both Lily and her family during her last days.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.



In keeping with the Family's wishes we request everyone observes the Covid19 guidelines to protect all of Lily's family and friends.

