Lillian Vaniece Peterson Sprague, 84, suddenly returned home to our loving Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her home in Fruit Heights.
Born May 22, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles and Stella Ruth (Nielson) Peterson, Vaniece had a passion for dancing from the time she was 3. She danced her way into the hearts of everyone she met with her sweet smile, flamboyant and classy style, warm heart, and kindness.
Vaniece loved The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and was a faithful member her whole life. Her strong testimony of the Gospel and love of her Savior was evident in all she did. Whether serving as Relief Society president, on the Homemaking committee, or other various callings, she shared her knowledge and talents of being a homemaker. She loved genealogy and temple work, reading, sewing, crocheting, cooking and baking, and puzzles. She had a voice of an angel, loved singing and listening to music, and going to the ballet and theater. Her enviable green thumb, evident in her gardening and beautiful floral arrangements, stemmed from her love of flowers. Her greatest treasure was not the items she picked up on her various trips around the world, but her family. She had a big personality which has left a big hole in the hearts of those she leaves behind.
She is survived by her children Ruthann (Henry) VanTienderen, Damon, and Collin (Rose) Sprague; her daughter of 7 ½ years, Tiedra; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren who called her Nana Niecy Great; and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her companion of 60 years, Morley Reed Sprague; son M. Reed (Cheryl) Sprague II; brother Stephen Peterson; and a great-granddaughter.
Nana, we'll miss your big hugs and kisses, but we're grateful for all you taught us and that you can now see again to watch over us. Enjoy dancing with your sweetheart you've missed so much the past 5 years!
Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 10 am at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 N Main Street, Farmington, Utah, and can be viewed online at https://videoconut.com/vaniece.
Friends may visit with family at a viewing Friday from 6 to 8 pm and prior to services Saturday from 8:45 to 9:45 am.
Due to current circumstances, attendees will be asked to follow guidelines for COVID-19, including wearing face masks and social distancing.
Interment at Elysian Burial Gardens (1075 E 4580 S SLC, UT).
